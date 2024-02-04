Book Fair creates enthusiasm among book lovers at BRAC Bank

A book fair at BRAC Bank Head Office drew book lovers in their hundreds igniting passion for reading.

The book fair on the eve of the commemorative month of February generated huge enthusiasm among book lovers in the bank, reads a press release.

BRAC Bank in partnership with Prothoma Publications, a concern of renowned Bangla newsaper Prothom Alo, hosted the fair during January 29-30, 2024.

Faruq Mayeenuddin, Vice Chairperson, BRAC Bank; and Matiur Rahman, Editor of Prothom Alo, inaugurated the fair on January 29, 2024. M Masud Rana FCA, Deputy Managing Director & CFO; and Sabbir Hossain, Deputy Managing Director & COO; Ekram Kabir, Head of Communication, BRAC Bank; and Anisul Hoque, Managing Editor, Prothom Alo, attended the ceremony.

BRAC Bank Head Office wore a festive look with banner and decorations calling to embrace book as a daily company in life. Prothoma Publications brought a wide genre of books including novel, poetry, story, biography, science fiction, entrepreneurship, management, economics, self-development, and English books. The wide collections and a heafty discount of 25% led the coworkers to a buying spree with a number of books getting sold out.

The fair took place at a time when the bank runs a number of reading cafes aiming to inculcate reading habit in coworkers. The members of the reading cafes promoted the book fair among coworkers and added zeal to the fair.

As a values-based organisation, BRAC Bank always comes up with new initiatives for people engagement for mental and physical wellness. The bank plans to host such book fairs in larger extent in future engaging more coworkers.