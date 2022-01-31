Board of trustees approve July-September CAPM BDBL Mutual Fund 01 unaudited report

The accounts and un-audited report of CAPM BDBL Mutual Fund 01 for the 1st Quarter ended 30th September 2021 were approved in the trustee meeting of CAPM BDBL Mutual Fund 01 held on 28 October, 2021.

The report showed the total NAV of CAPM BDBL Mutual Fund 01 stood at Tk545,490,509 on the basis of cost price and Tk633,909,925 on the basis of market price at the close of the operations on 30 ‍September, 2021.

The NAV per unit at cost price and market price of the fund are Tk10.88 and Tk12.65 respectively against face value Tk10 per unit.

The net profit is Tk18,780,270 with earnings per unit of Tk0.37.