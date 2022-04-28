Capm Bdbl Mutual Fund 01 un-audited report approved

The Board Of Trustee Of Capm Bdbl Mutual Fund 01 has approved the accounts and un-audited report for the third quarter ended 31 March 2022.

The meeting held on Wednesday approved the total NAV Tk549,535,149.00 on the basis of cost price and Tk634,226,022.00 on the basis of market price at the close of the operations during this period, reads a press release..

The NAV per unit at cost price and market price of the fund are Tk10.96 and Tk12.65 respectively against face value Tk10 per unit.

The net profit is Tk1,394,564.00 with earnings per unit of Tk0.03.