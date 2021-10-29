The board of Trustee has approved the un-audited report of CAPM BDBL Mutual Fund 01

Corporates

The NAV per unit at cost price and market price of the fund are Tk. 10.88 and Tk. 12.65 respectively against face value Tk. 10 per unit. The net profit is Tk. 18,780,270.00 with earning per unit of Tk. 0.37.

The Trustee meeting of CAPM BDBL Mutual Fund 01 held on 28 October 2021 at 05.30 PM, states a press release. 

The meeting also approved the Accounts and Un-audited report of CAPM BDBL Mutual Fund 01 for the 1st Quarter ended 30th September 2021, showing the total NAV of CAPM BDBL Mutual Fund 01 stood at Tk. 545,490,509.00 on the basis of cost price and Tk.  633,909,925.00 on the basis of market price at the close of the operations on 30th ‍September 2021.

The NAV per unit at cost price and market price of the fund are Tk. 10.88 and Tk. 12.65 respectively against face value Tk. 10 per unit. The net profit is Tk. 18,780,270.00 with earning per unit of Tk. 0.37.

