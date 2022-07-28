Blood donation campaign held at AIUB

American International University- Bangladesh (AIUB) held the Blood Donation Campaign 2022 on Sunday (24 July).

The event was organised by the university's social welfare club, 'Shomoy', in collaboration with the Bangladesh Thalassemia Samity Hospital (BTSH), reads a press release.

The day-long program was inaugurated by Pius Costa, Registrar, AIUB, along with academic and administrative officials of the university, and the representatives from BTSH.

Participants were provided with refreshments and issued donor cards for their contributions, in the hope of enabling them to continue supporting the cause further.

Around 165 donors did their part and contributed towards giving others a new lease on life.

AIUB takes pride in its students for being socially responsible and proactive in bringing about the change they want to see in the world, not just today, but for the days to come, the release states.