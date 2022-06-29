bKash launches integrated transaction service with AB Bank

bKash launched integrated transaction service with AB Bank Limited to facilitate two-way fund transfer.

Now the customers of AB Bank can add money instantly to any bKash account without any charge. They can Transfer Money from bKash to AB Bank account anytime as well, said a press release.

AB Bank and bKash, jointly inaugurated the linked account service at the bank's head office on Tuesday.

Syed Mizanur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of AB Bank Limited; Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash and other high officials of both the organizations were present in the event.

To avail this integrated service, customers first need to select 'Add Money' or 'Transfer Money' option from the home-screen of bKash app and find 'Bank Account' option.

Then they have to set up link between bKash account and AB Bank account by providing a few essential information after tapping on 'AB Bank'.

The registered mobile number of both the accounts should be the same while setting up the link.

Once the link is established, money can easily be transferred from AB Bank account to bKash account through 'Add Money' service of bKash app.

In addition, customers will be able to deposit money, pay DPS and loan installments through bKash app's 'Transfer Money' service without going to the bank.