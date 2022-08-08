bKash distributes graphic novel ‘Mujib’ to 100 schools in Khulna 

Corporates

TBS Report
08 August, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 06:00 pm

Related News

bKash distributes graphic novel ‘Mujib’ to 100 schools in Khulna 

TBS Report
08 August, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 06:00 pm
bKash distributes graphic novel ‘Mujib’ to 100 schools in Khulna 

In a bid to inspire the students with the ideals of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, bKash has further distributed 4,000 copies of the graphic novel 'Mujib' to 100 schools in Khulna division.

As part of the initiative of distributing 20,000 copies of graphic novel 'Mujib' to 500 schools across the country marking Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, earlier, bKash distributed this graphic novel through Bishwo Shahitto Kendro in different schools of Dhaka, Rajshahi, Barishal, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, reads a press release. 

In continuation of this programme, bKash distributed the graphic novel in Khulna in the month of mourning on Monday. Divisional Commissioner of Khulna Md Zillur Rahman; Chief External & Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd); Chairperson of Social Development Foundation (SDF) also Bishwo Shahitto Kendro's Trustee and Former Senior Secretary Abdus Samad ‍and Director of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro Shameem Al Mamun handed over the novels to the school representatives at Shilpakala Academy in Khulna city.

With the support of bKash, Bishwo Shahitto Kendro has been distributing the graphic novel 'Mujib' which is published in eight series by the Center for Research and Information (CRI) based on Bangabandhu's autobiography 'Oshomapto Attojiboni' ('The Unfinished Memoirs'). Once the next editions of the graphic novel are published, bKash will further expand this programme to more schools along with the existing ones, the release added.

The graphic novel 'Mujib' depicts the experiences of Bangabandhu's childhood, adolescence, and social and political activities in a format suitable for both children and adolescents with a vibrant combination of dialogues, stories, and illustrations.

Through this event, 5 sets of the graphic novel have been given to each of the 100 schools of Khulna. As a result, 40 students will get the opportunity to read the book from a school library at the same time.

As a responsible corporate organization of the country, bKash has been associated with Bishwo Shahitto Kendro since 2014 to cultivate the habit of reading books among the next generation. bKash has distributed 253,600 books among students from 2,900 educational institutions which benefited 2.6 million readers till now. 

Bkash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

7h | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

11h | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

11h | Brands
Deeply depressed and afraid of living in total darkness, the Noakhali-based housewife Rasheda desires nothing but to get her vision back. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Blind people need 25,000 corneas. Sandhani gets around 25

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

3h | Videos
92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib today

92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib today

4h | Videos
Challenges the world will face after 10 years

Challenges the world will face after 10 years

6h | Videos
Ukraine-Russia war at new stage, fear of nuclear radiation increasing

Ukraine-Russia war at new stage, fear of nuclear radiation increasing

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

6
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla