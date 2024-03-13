bKash achieves No 1 position in 'Bill Collection Award'

bKash, one of the country's largest mobile financial service providers, has received the No 1 prize in 'Bill Collection Award' for contributing to the highest amount of bill collection for Dhaka WASA in FY23.

Customers are choosing bKash as their preferred mode of bill payment as it is easy, time and cost-efficient, secure and hassle-free. As a result, in FY 2022-23, customers of Dhaka have paid the highest amount of water bills, Tk222 crore, through bKash, reads a press release.

The Dhaka WASA "Bill Collection Award FY 2022-2023" ceremony was held on Sunday (10 March) at a local hotel in the capital.

In the ceremony, Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of bKash, received the letter of honour and crest in the presence of Md Tazul Islam, minister, Ministry of LGRD&C; Muhammad Ibrahim, secretary, Local Government Division; Dr Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary, Finance Division; Professor Dr Sujit Kumar Bala, chairman, Dhaka WASA Board, and Engr Taqsem A Khan, managing director & CEO, Dhaka WASA.

 Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash said, "Due to the inclusion of services like bKash, customers' bills are now being deposited to WASA treasury within 24 hours, which used to take days. On the other hand, customers have also gained confidence in digital mode of bill payment. We thank WASA authorities for providing us with the opportunity to bring this innovation. By maintaining customer trust, ensuring the safety of their money and complying with all the rules and regulations, we will keep working to ensure and incorporate all the necessary innovations. So that, everyone can easily access this service from anywhere in the country."

It is to be noted that, alongside water bill payment bKash is currently the largest platform where customers can pay almost all types of bills including electricity, gas, internet, telephone, TV and government fees. More organisations are being added regularly to the list. Customers can download environment-friendly digital receipts from bKash app for record-keeping and save bill account information to make future bill payments easier.

Besides, postpaid customers of different utility services are also getting notifications of their due bills from the 'Pay Bill' icon of the app.

