BGMEA gives clarification about misleading reports on US sanctions

Corporates

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 10:06 pm

Related News

BGMEA gives clarification about misleading reports on US sanctions

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 10:06 pm
BGMEA gives clarification about misleading reports on US sanctions

There is no evidence in support of the speculative media reports containing misleading information about the so called "sanctions" against Bangladesh imposed by the US and implication on trade and cross border transactions, says Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

There are only a few anecdotes regarding the reports, reads a press release issued as a clarification in the general interest of BGMEA members, as well as in the interest of the economy at large.

The Embassy of Bangladesh in the Washington DC issued a press statement on 31 January 2022 which quotes Congressman Gregory W Meeks, Chair of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs as – "We want to make sure that we are not [imposing any sanctions] against Bangladesh and we are still working with the government and people of Bangladesh".

A Bangla tabloid published a news report citing a clause from an Letter of Credit (LC), but an LC copy cannot be an official instrument of a sanction against a country, nor is it a jurisdiction of a private entity to make such a sensitive announcement, since Bangladesh and US have excellent bilateral relations, adds the statement.

Moreover, BGMEA did not receive any information, query or concern from its members, buyers or associates on this matter as yet.

"During our visit to US as part of apparel diplomacy in September last year we met US Government's senior officials, buyers and other stakeholders, where they expressed their interest about our RMG industry and its transformation", reads the release.

We briefed them about how the readymade garment industry in Bangladesh has undergone massive safety overhaul over the last few years.

Bangladesh is the home of the highest number of green garment factories in the world with 157 factories certified as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), by US Green Building Council (USGBC). Among them 47 are LEED platinum-rated and 96 are LEED gold-rated units, while 500 more factories are in the process of certification.

"Needless to mention that despite all the challenges caused by the pandemic, we successfully retained the confidence of the global brands on us. As a result of which we have significantly come back to business, though facing some challenges to meet the cost and to manage the supply chain", adds the statement.

"Our RMG exports to the US market in 2021 has grown by 43.62% compared to 2020, while the growth in EU was 27.74% during the same time. During the fourth quarter of 2021 (that is October-December 2021) export to US recorded 75.71% increase compared to October-December of 2020 which testifies the confidence of the buyers on us", reads the statement.

Economy

RMG / BGMEA / US Sanction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Covid infection rate among children is low and there is no evidence that the virus spreads through children. Photo: Mumit M

‘Consider teachers as frontliners and open schools immediately’

11h | Panorama
Photo Caption 1: Deshal was relaunched in a new avatar on 1 February through a new outlet at Banani. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Deshal’s impressive new makeover

12h | Panorama
The industry’s innovations are ready and available to help solve one of the tech industry’s diversity problems. Photo: Reuters

How to fix Big tech’s diversity problem

1d | Panorama
The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

End of Gayle era in IPL

End of Gayle era in IPL

2h | Videos
China celebrates 'year of tiger' this year

China celebrates 'year of tiger' this year

2h | Videos
Climate change’s impact on Antarctica’s penguins

Climate change’s impact on Antarctica’s penguins

2h | Videos
Forex earnings growing on exports, remittances

Forex earnings growing on exports, remittances

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

6
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb