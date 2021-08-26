BFIU seeks bank statements of Eorange chairman, MD

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 08:43 pm

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of Bangladesh Bank on Thursday sought the bank statements of e-commerce platform Eorange's Chairman, Sonia Mehjabin and Managing Director, Masukur Rahman.

The central bank issued a letter to banks seeking the bank statements within the next 5 working days, a top official of the Bangladesh Bank told The Business Standard in the evening.

Earlier in the day, VAT intelligence has also uncovered irregularities worth Tk13 lakh at this e-commerce platform's head office in Gulshan.

A case has been filed against the company under the VAT act as evidences of tax evasion were found against it.

VAT Intelligence Division Director General Moinul Khan said although Eorange sells various products through online platform, but it failed to pay the VAT properly.

Eorange sued for VAT evasion; membership suspended

During the drive, the Eorange office was thoroughly searched and the accounts were seized.

The investigation revealed that the e-commerce platform had evaded VAT of Tk13,16,158 by concealing the actual sales information.

Earlier, BFIU yesterday asked banks to submit the account details of Evaly along with its managing director and chairman.

The intelligence agency sent a letter to all lenders asking them to send the information of Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrin and MD Mohammad Rassel within five working days.

