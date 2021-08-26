Eorange sued for evading Tk13 lakh in VAT

Corporates

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 03:55 pm

Related News

Eorange sued for evading Tk13 lakh in VAT

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 03:55 pm
Eorange sued for evading Tk13 lakh in VAT

VAT intelligence has uncovered irregularities worth Tk13 lakh at e-commerce platform eorange head office located in Gulshan.

A case has been filed today against the company under the VAT act today as evidence of tax evasion was found.

VAT Intelligence Division Director General Moinul Khan confirmed the news and said although eorange sells various products on its online platform, the VAT levied on the commission received is not properly credited.

During the drive, the eorange office was thoroughly searched and the accounts were seized.

According to the calculations, the company purchased a total of Tk245,75,53,215 worth of services/products and sold worth Tk249,63,47,710 in a specified period.

The platform earned a commission of Tk38,798,495 on the sale and the amount of VAT levied at the rate of 5% on the commission received was Tk19,39,924.75. However, the company authorities had paid only Tk6,23,767.

The investigation revealed that the e-commerce platform had evaded VAT of Tk13,16,158 by concealing the actual sales information.

The drive was carried out on 8 June led by VAT Intelligence Division Deputy Director Tanvir Ahmed following allegations that the company was embezzling huge amounts of government revenue.

Economy / Top News

Eorange / vat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

6m | Videos
Flipside of life cycle

Flipside of life cycle

6m | Videos
Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

11m | Videos
Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

11m | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 