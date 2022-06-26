BEZA distributes relief to 600 flood-hit families in Moulvibazar

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) has distributed relief items to 600 families affected by the flood in Moulvibazar.

BEZA Executive Chairman Sheikh Yusuf Harun distributed the relief goods to the flood victims in the nearby villages of Srihatta Economic Zone on Sunday (26 June), reads a press release.

BEZA General Manager Mohammad Hasan Arif, Moulvibazar Deputy Commissioner Mir Nahid Ahsan, upazila nirbahi officer, executive engineers of public health and roads and highways departments, DBL Group Managing Director MA Jabbar and representatives of Srihatta Economic Zone's investors were present during the relief distribution programme.