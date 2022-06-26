BEZA distributes relief to 600 flood-hit families in Moulvibazar

Corporates

TBS Report
26 June, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 08:38 pm

Related News

BEZA distributes relief to 600 flood-hit families in Moulvibazar

TBS Report
26 June, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 08:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) has distributed relief items to 600 families affected by the flood in Moulvibazar.

BEZA Executive Chairman Sheikh Yusuf Harun distributed the relief goods to the flood victims in the nearby villages of Srihatta Economic Zone on Sunday (26 June), reads a press release.

BEZA General Manager Mohammad Hasan Arif, Moulvibazar Deputy Commissioner Mir Nahid Ahsan, upazila nirbahi officer, executive engineers of public health and roads and highways departments, DBL Group Managing Director MA Jabbar and representatives of Srihatta Economic Zone's investors were present during the relief distribution programme.

BEZA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aesthetically, these co-ords are wondrously unfussy, and transmit an air of sartorial confidence. Photo: Noor A Alam

The reign of oversized pantsuits

10h | Mode
Photo: TBS

A dream dreamt and then delivered

1d | Panorama
In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

1d | Wheels
Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jalamije becomes Georgian citizen to play Wimbledon

Jalamije becomes Georgian citizen to play Wimbledon

10m | Videos
Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia

Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia

3h | Videos
'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

5h | Videos
Learn all about sports in Khelbei Bangladesh

Learn all about sports in Khelbei Bangladesh

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

3
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

5
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion

6
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj