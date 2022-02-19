Berger solutions to be used at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport’s 3rd Terminal project

Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd (BPBL) has recently signed an agreement with Amin Mohammad Constructions Ltd (AMCL), which enables the leading paint solutions brand to provide all kinds of paints and construction chemical related solutions to the coveted expansion project of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (3rd Terminal) through AMCL.

Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, senior general manager, Sales and Marketing of Berger, and Md Ramzanul Haque Nihad, managing director of AMCL, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

AKM Sadeque Nawaj, general manager of Marketing, Md Hasanuzzaman, national sales manager of Non-decorative, Shabbir Ahmad, head – Project of Prolinks, Experience Zone, Mohammad Tariqul Islam, head-prolinks from Berger and Mohammad Tanvirul Islam, executive director (Operation), SM Elias Amin, head of Accounts and Finance, Md Rasheduzzaman, head of Business Bevelopment and Ahosan Habib, head of Supply Chain Management from AMCL were present in the ceremony.

Aviation Dhaka Consortium (ADC), the EPC contractor for this expansion project, has appointed AMCL as a contractor for the finishing works, including painting.

Following the recent partnership, AMCL is now going to obtain all paints and construction chemical related solutions required at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (3rd Terminal) project from Berger.

To utilize BPBL paints and products in all their public and private projects, it is mentioned that the two reputed companies have signed another agreement earlier. The latest signing extends Berger's portfolio of facilitating maximum and all sorts of private and public demands for paint solutions one more step ahead.

Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, senior general manager, Sales and Marketing of Berger, said, "Largescale public and private projects require the use of the best quality ingredients for a long-lasting impression. The Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport 3rd Terminal project is going to serve millions of people from Bangladesh and abroad. Therefore, Berger opted to extend its services and products to this project, as we have consistently had an undaunted presence in the market as the best paint solutions brand."