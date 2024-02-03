Berger Paints Bangladesh is offering career prospects for UCB students 

In their efforts to ensure a successful and prosperous future for students, Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), the distinguished educational institution under STS Group delivering world-class education in Bangladesh, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, on 1 February, 2024.

Bridging the industry-academia gap, this partnership with the country's leading paint company presents UCB students with a unique opportunity to gain practical insights from industry experts, while exploring future employment prospects with the acclaimed employer.

The partnership was formalised through a signing in a ceremony held at the Berger House, located in the capital's Uttara.

Along with high officials representing both parties, Manas Singh, CEO of STS Group; SM Rahmatul Mujeeb, FCA - chief financial officer of STS Capital Ltd; SM Risalat Rahman, assistant manager of Universal College Bangladesh (UCB); Rupali Haque Chowdhury, managing director, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited; and Mushfequr Rahman, chief HR admin and HSE officer, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited were present at the event.

UCB students can now benefit from enhanced employment opportunities such as internships, placements, and training programs under Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited.

Additionally, a series of knowledge-sharing initiatives is scheduled to take place, featuring guest lectures, career guidance, and mentoring sessions conducted by Berger.

Such a collaboration between UCB and Berger is aimed at propelling young students towards their career development goals, further solidifying the synergy between academics and industry-oriented skills.

Manas Singh, CEO of STS Group said, "This collaboration with Berger is a great chance for our students to delve beyond textbooks, and know more about the realities of corporate life.

Through practical knowledge and valuable corporate connections, such a partnership can go a long way in securing the future for our bright young students.

We are very excited about this collaboration, and believe that it will play an indispensable role in opening up newer avenues for our students."

"We are very excited to meet the bright minds of UCB and foster a two-way learning environment for all. We believe in the immense potential of today's youth, and aim to equip them with all the knowledge necessary for them to adjust into the practicalities of corporate life", expressed Rupali Haque Chowdhury, managing director, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited.

It is mentionable that UCB is the first Ministry of Education-approved international education provider in Bangladesh.

Through exclusive partnerships with Monash College and the London School of Economics (LSE) from the University of London (UoL), UCB is offering top-tier educational programs to Bangladeshi students who have completed their O/AS/A/HSC levels.