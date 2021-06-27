BEPZA signs MoU with Fire Service to expedite OSS

TBS Report
27 June, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 06:38 pm

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) to simplify fire safety services in the factories of EPZs.
 

BEPZA signed the MoU with the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence as a part of making the One Stop Service more effective for the EPZ investors at BEPZA Complex on Sunday, said a press release.

From now, the EPZ investors will get fire safety plan approval, issuance and renewal of fire license easily through online. Besides, BEPZA and FSCD also can exchange required documents for the interest of the investors. 

In presence of the Executive Chairman of BEPZA, Major General Md Nazrul Islam, SPP, ndu, afwc, psc, G, Member (Finance) of BEPZA, Nafisa Banu and Director (Operation and Maintenance) of FSCD, Lt Col Zillur Rahman, psc signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations. 

BEPZA Executive Chairman said different safety issues including fire safety for investment are very important to international organisations. 

He hoped that investors of EPZs will get fire safety clearances easily through online as a result of signing MoU with the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

BEPZA already signed MoU with Office of the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms, Department of Environment and Security Service Division of Home Ministry to expedite One Stop Service. 

Among others, Secretary Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain and General Manager (Enterprise Service) Md Khorshid Alam of BEPZA were present at the programme.

 

  

