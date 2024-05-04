Bodies of 2 teenagers recovered from Uttara lake

Bodies of two teenage students were recovered from the capital's Uttara lake on Saturday (4 May).

The deceased have been identified as Md Ashraf, 15, and Tamim, 15. Both were class-9 students of a school in Mirpur.

On information, a diver team of the Fire Service and Civil Defence reached the spot and recovered the bodies from a lake at Uttara's Diabari area around 3:35pm, said Md Alam Hossain, senior station officer of Uttara Fire Station.

"Five boys, including Ashraf and Tamim, went into the lake near the no-10 bridge area around 1:30pm.

"Ashraf and Tamim drowned in the lake. Three others, along with locals, tried to find them but couldn't," he added.