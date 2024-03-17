Fire service celebrates birth anniversary of Bangabandhu, National Children's Day

Corporates

Press Release
17 March, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 08:38 pm

Related News

Fire service celebrates birth anniversary of Bangabandhu, National Children's Day

Press Release
17 March, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 08:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Fire Service and Civil Defense observed Father of the Nation's birth anniversary and National Children's Day with deep respect. 

Various programmes were implemented on this occasion on 17 March. 

Director General of Fire Service and Civil Defence Brigadier General Md Main Uddin, officers of all levels, including directors of departments, participated in the programmes.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At dawn, the national flag was hoisted at all divisional offices, training complexes, district offices and fire stations. 

At 10am, under the leadership of the secretary of the security services department, the fire service officials paid tribute to the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman installed in the Old Central Jail, Dhaka. 

After that, they participated in a prayer for the Father of the Nation and all the martyrs.

On the occasion of National Children's Day at 11am, a digital book exhibition of documentaries on the Father of the Nation and various books written on the Father of the Nation was held in the conference room of the headquarters. 

Then a story and poetry recitation competition was held in three groups with the participation of children and teenagers. 

Md. Anwarul Haque, Assistant Director of Dhaka division gave prizes to all the winners of the competition.  

As per the pre-arranged programme for the National Children's Day, from the evening of 16 March, the fire service's own website and Facebook page displayed the speech and documentary images of the Father of the Nation and his photographs with children. 

Prayers for the Father of the Nation were organised in all mosques across the country after the Asr prayers. 

 

Fire Service

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cost of raising a child with special needs. Infographics: TBS

What does it take to parent a child with disabilities?

12h | Panorama
Unlike other EVs, the BYD Seal doesn&#039;t defy mainstream design for the sake of an odd ‘futuristic’ look. Photo: Akif Hamid

BYD Seal 3.8S AWD: Eastern electric power madness

9h | Wheels
The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline

1d | Panorama
Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

2d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

How did Kamrangirchar become factory char?

How did Kamrangirchar become factory char?

Now | Videos
What are the challenges facing Pakistan's new finance minister?

What are the challenges facing Pakistan's new finance minister?

1h | Videos
The price of watermelon is 80 taka per kg

The price of watermelon is 80 taka per kg

3h | Videos
This is how Bangladesh Bank will conduct forced merger

This is how Bangladesh Bank will conduct forced merger

4h | Videos