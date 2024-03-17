Fire service celebrates birth anniversary of Bangabandhu, National Children's Day

Fire Service and Civil Defense observed Father of the Nation's birth anniversary and National Children's Day with deep respect.

Various programmes were implemented on this occasion on 17 March.

Director General of Fire Service and Civil Defence Brigadier General Md Main Uddin, officers of all levels, including directors of departments, participated in the programmes.

At dawn, the national flag was hoisted at all divisional offices, training complexes, district offices and fire stations.

At 10am, under the leadership of the secretary of the security services department, the fire service officials paid tribute to the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman installed in the Old Central Jail, Dhaka.

After that, they participated in a prayer for the Father of the Nation and all the martyrs.

On the occasion of National Children's Day at 11am, a digital book exhibition of documentaries on the Father of the Nation and various books written on the Father of the Nation was held in the conference room of the headquarters.

Then a story and poetry recitation competition was held in three groups with the participation of children and teenagers.

Md. Anwarul Haque, Assistant Director of Dhaka division gave prizes to all the winners of the competition.

As per the pre-arranged programme for the National Children's Day, from the evening of 16 March, the fire service's own website and Facebook page displayed the speech and documentary images of the Father of the Nation and his photographs with children.

Prayers for the Father of the Nation were organised in all mosques across the country after the Asr prayers.