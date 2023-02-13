Bepza signs agreement to establish hospital-cum-nursing institute in KEPZ

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) has signed an agreement with Islami Bank Foundation (IBF) to establish a hospital-cum-nursing institute in the unused land and buildings of Northern Area Reduction of Poverty Initiative (NARI) project in Karnaphuli Export Processing Zone (KEPZ).

Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, executive director (Admin) of Bepza and Engr Mohammad Ali, executive director of IBF signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at Bepza Executive Office in Dhaka Monday (13 February), reads a press release.

IBF will initially set up a hospital in the unused land & buildings of KEPZ and will be stepped up towards Hospital-cum-Nursing Institute.

Executive Chairman of Bepza Maj Gen Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman said Bepza has been conducting different activities as a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) work along with contributing in the economic development of the country.

"As a part of it, Bepza signed agreement with IBF to set up the establishment in the unused land and buildings of NARI project of KEPZ," he said, adding that he hopes IBF would operate their Hospital-cum-Nursing Institute for providing high-quality services.

IBF Chairman Prof Qazi Shahidul Alam said they are playing an important role in providing health care services along with banking services. He hoped that mass people of this area would get better health care services by the establishment of the hospital in KEPZ.

"Employees of Bepza and the EPZ workers will get health care services with special reduced price from this hospital," he added.

Mentionable that NARI project was undertaken to facilitate employment opportunities for vulnerable women particularly from the Northern part of Bangladesh especially from Rangpur, Gaibandha, Kurigram, Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat districts in the EPZ enterprises.

Dormitory and training centre were constructed in Dhaka, Ishwardi and Karnaphuli EPZ under this project where around 10,000 women received technical and life skill training, adds the release.

After completion of the project, the buildings of KEPZ remained unused where Bepza leased out these buildings to establish Hospital cum Nursing Training Institute.

Among others, Member (Investment Promotion) Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (KEPZ) Md Jillur Rahman, Independent Director of IBF Dr Mohammad Saleh Jahur along with high officials of Bepza & IBF were present during the signing ceremony.