Bepza signs agreement to establish hospital-cum-nursing institute in KEPZ

Corporates

Press Release
13 February, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 05:31 pm

Related News

Bepza signs agreement to establish hospital-cum-nursing institute in KEPZ

Press Release
13 February, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 05:31 pm
Bepza signs agreement to establish hospital-cum-nursing institute in KEPZ

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) has signed an agreement with Islami Bank Foundation (IBF) to establish a hospital-cum-nursing institute in the unused land and buildings of Northern Area Reduction of Poverty Initiative (NARI) project in Karnaphuli Export Processing Zone (KEPZ).

Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, executive director (Admin) of Bepza and Engr Mohammad Ali, executive director of IBF signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at Bepza Executive Office in Dhaka Monday (13 February), reads a press release.

IBF will initially set up a hospital in the unused land & buildings of KEPZ and will be stepped up towards Hospital-cum-Nursing Institute.

Executive Chairman of Bepza Maj Gen Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman said Bepza has been conducting different activities as a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) work along with contributing in the economic development of the country.

"As a part of it, Bepza signed agreement with IBF to set up the establishment in the unused land and buildings of NARI project of KEPZ," he said, adding that he hopes IBF would operate their Hospital-cum-Nursing Institute for providing high-quality services.

IBF Chairman Prof Qazi Shahidul Alam said they are playing an important role in providing health care services along with banking services.  He hoped that mass people of this area would get better health care services by the establishment of the hospital in KEPZ.

"Employees of Bepza and the EPZ workers will get health care services with special reduced price from this hospital," he added.

Mentionable that NARI project was undertaken to facilitate employment opportunities for vulnerable women particularly from the Northern part of Bangladesh especially from Rangpur, Gaibandha, Kurigram, Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat districts in the EPZ enterprises.

Dormitory and training centre were constructed in Dhaka, Ishwardi and Karnaphuli EPZ under this project where around 10,000 women received technical and life skill training, adds the release.

After completion of the project, the buildings of KEPZ remained unused where Bepza leased out these buildings to establish Hospital cum Nursing Training Institute.

Among others, Member (Investment Promotion) Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (KEPZ) Md Jillur Rahman, Independent Director of IBF Dr Mohammad Saleh Jahur along with high officials of Bepza & IBF were present during the signing ceremony.

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) / Karnaphuli EPZ / hospital / Nursing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We are paying more attention to work-life balance than we used to do, and rightly so. Jacinda Ardern’s resignation is one of the latest examples. Photo: Bloomberg

Quitting while on top

4h | Panorama
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

7h | Panorama
From left: Rakin Absar, Saba Chowdhury, Iftekhar Rafsan, and Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed. Photo: Mahinuzzaman Piyan. Wardrobe: Ecstasy, ZarZain, Gorur Ghash. Makeup: Shamim

Young Hearts on love, commitment and heartbreak

1d | Mode
There are around a thousand active van pullers in Karwan Bazar. For each delivery, the vanwalas earn Tk150 to Tk200. Photo: Mumit M

An organised mess: The racing vanwalas of Karwan Bazar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will Kim’s daughter be his successor ?

Will Kim’s daughter be his successor ?

52m | TBS World
First ever flower festival kicks off in Chattogram

First ever flower festival kicks off in Chattogram

5h | TBS Stories
Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

23h | TBS Stories
Who is Jason Mamoa targeting? FAST X Trailer review

Who is Jason Mamoa targeting? FAST X Trailer review

20h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

2
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

3
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

4
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday

6
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed