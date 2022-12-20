Bengal Commercial Bank opens Ashkona sub-branch

Bengal Commercial Bank (BGCB) has opened its Ashkona Sub-branch at Dakshinkhan in Dhaka.

SM Faruqi Hasan (CIP), sponsor director of the Bank and chairman of the Risk Management Committee inaugurated the Sub-branch on Tuesday.

Tarik Morshed, managing director and CEO of the Bank presided over the inaugural ceremony, reads a press release.

Shahid Hossain, advisor to the Bank; KM Awlad Hossain, DMD and CBO of the Bank, other high officials, clients, businessmen and local elites were also present on the occasion.

So far, the Bank has opened total 15 branches and sub-branches. It has a plan to open more branches and sub-branches across the country including Dhanmondi, Rangpur and Rampura very soon, said the official.