Bengal Commercial Bank, DBBL Rocket ink deal on add money and send money provisions

Bengal Commercial Bank Ltd and mobile banking service Rocket of Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd have signed an agreement on "Add Money" and "Send Money" options recently at the former bank's head office in Gulshan, Dhaka.

Under the agreement, account holders of Bengal Commercial Bank can "Add Money" to and "Send Money" from their Dutch-Bangla Bank Rocket accounts by using Internet Banking of Bengal Commercial Bank at real time, safely and reliably, reads a press release.

Tarik Morshed, managing director and CEO of Bengal Commercial Bank and Md Rezaul Karim, EVP, head of FICD and head of mobile banking division of Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Shahid Hossain, advisor of Bengal Commercial Bank, Shahadat Hossain, DMD of Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd along with other high officials of both organisations were also present at the signing ceremony.