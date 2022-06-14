BCCCI, Bida join hands to promote Chinese investments in Bangladesh

The Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) to promote Chinese investment in Bangladesh.

BIDA Executive Director Avijit Chowdhury and BCCCI acting general secretary Al Mamun Mridha signed the agreement at a programme in the capital Monday.

BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam presided over the signing ceremony.

According to the MoU, BIDA and BCCCI will jointly organise advisory meetings, investment dialogues, conferences, seminars, roundtable meetings, focus group discussions and product exhibitions.

The BCCCI and BIDA also jointly conduct research on relevant issues and provide advice to the investors.

BIDA Chairman Sirajul Islam said both the organisations have been working together to facilitate Chinese investment in the private sector.

"Officially, China has been one of the major development partners of Bangladesh. Although Bangladesh received a huge investment from the government of China, Chinese investment in the private sector is much lower. Many Chinese private investors are now investing overseas. We have to make use of this opportunity," he said.