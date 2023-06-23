B'baria man gets car buying Walton fridge

Walton’s DMD Amdadul Hoque Sarker and film actor Amin Khan hand over the car keys to Hasan, who got it buying a Walton fridge in Brahmanbaria. Photo: PR

A man named Hasan Ahmed in Brahmanbaria sadar, has got a Japanese car for free after he had purchased a Walton brand refrigerator.

As per the customer's benefits of the nationwide ongoing Walton's Digital Campaign Season-18, Hasan was awarded the car, reads a press release.

In this season-18, total of four customers, including Hasan, have already got free cars buying Walton products. The other three customers are Khadiza Bibi from Naogaon, Ratan Lal from Jashore and Masud Karim from Narayanganj.

Walton is conducting digital campaign across the country to accelerate the initiative of building customers database for delivering online-based swift and best after sales service.

Centring the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, the Bangladesh super brand launched the campaign Season-18 with the offer of free car, products and attractive amounts of cash vouchers on the purchase of Walton brand fridge, TV, AC or washing machine from any Walton Plaza, distributor outlets or online sales platform e-plaza. Customers will enjoy the benefits till 15 July.

On Wednesday (21 June), Walton's Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Amdadul Hoque Sarker and Senior Executive Director and popular film actor Amin Khan officially handed over the car key to Hasan in a grand ceremony held in front of Walton's exclusive showroom 'Ahad Enterprise' at Modokbari Mor in the town.

Among others, Walton's Senior Executive Director Firoj Alam, Executive Director Neamul Haque, Regional Sales Manager Rakibul Hasan and Ahad Enterprise's Proprietor Abdul Ahad were also present in the programme.

Hasan Ahmed, along with his eight-member family, resides at Behair village under Uttor Natai union.

On 18 June, he bought a 213-litre Walton fridge worth Tk34,490 from the local brand's exclusive distributor outlet 'Ahad Enterprise'.

After that, digital registration of his newly-purchased fridge was done with his mobile number.

After a while, an SMS from Walton was sent to Hasan's phone number with the notification that he was awarded a car for free.

In reaction, Hasan said that he could not even believe he might win a car only after buying a fridge. Thanking Walton, he said, "We are happy to see that Walton authorities have kept their promises given to customers. My trust on Walton has been increased."

Walton's DMD Amdadul Hoque Sarker said, "Bangladeshi people now can easily purchase international standard electronics products at affordable prices. Gaining the domestic customer's trust, Walton is now the country's top electronics brand. Walton is exporting its 'Made in Bangladesh' labelled products to over 40 countries after meeting local demand. Walton will continue its services towards countrymen."

Film actor Amin Khan in the programme called upon all to buy locally-made international standard Walton products in a bid to enrich the country's economy.