Bata announces Arifin Shuvoo, Bidya Sinha Mim as brand ambassadors

Bata Bangladesh, a renowned footwear brand, has recently introduced actor Arifin Shuvoo and actress Bidya Sinha Mim as its latest brand ambassadors.

"Shuvoo and Mim, known for their unique talent and charismatic style, perfectly embody the spirit of Bata. Their association with the brand marks a new chapter, reflecting Bata's commitment to staying relevant and connecting with a wider audience," Bata Bangladesh Managing Director Debabrata Mukherjee said, reads a press release issued on Saturday.

Shuvoo's artistic and dynamic personality resonates with Bata's focus on stylish expression and catering to diverse tastes. This collaboration highlights the brand's range of trendy footwear for both men and women who value style and comfort,

Mim's grace and on-screen presence inspire many, aligning perfectly with Bata's dedication to innovation and fashion. Her collaboration will undoubtedly elevate Bata's appeal among women seeking stylish and comfortable footwear that complements their styles.

The partnership signifies a fresh and exciting chapter for Bata. Both Shuvoo and Mim will undoubtedly inspire fans and explore the wide range of stylish shoes offered by the brand, solidifying its position as a leader in offering footwear for everyone.