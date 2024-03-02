Bata announces Arifin Shuvoo, Bidya Sinha Mim as brand ambassadors

Corporates

Press Release
02 March, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 06:36 pm

Related News

Bata announces Arifin Shuvoo, Bidya Sinha Mim as brand ambassadors

Press Release
02 March, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 06:36 pm
Bata announces Arifin Shuvoo, Bidya Sinha Mim as brand ambassadors

Bata Bangladesh, a renowned footwear brand, has recently introduced actor Arifin Shuvoo and actress Bidya Sinha Mim as its latest brand ambassadors.

"Shuvoo and Mim, known for their unique talent and charismatic style, perfectly embody the spirit of Bata. Their association with the brand marks a new chapter, reflecting Bata's commitment to staying relevant and connecting with a wider audience," Bata Bangladesh Managing Director Debabrata Mukherjee said, reads a press release issued on Saturday.

Shuvoo's artistic and dynamic personality resonates with Bata's focus on stylish expression and catering to diverse tastes. This collaboration highlights the brand's range of trendy footwear for both men and women who value style and comfort, 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mim's grace and on-screen presence inspire many, aligning perfectly with Bata's dedication to innovation and fashion. Her collaboration will undoubtedly elevate Bata's appeal among women seeking stylish and comfortable footwear that complements their styles.

The partnership signifies a fresh and exciting chapter for Bata. Both Shuvoo and Mim will undoubtedly inspire fans and explore the wide range of stylish shoes offered by the brand, solidifying its position as a leader in offering footwear for everyone.

Bata

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Why 'structured killing' happens in disguise of fire accidents

22h | Panorama
Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

22h | Panorama
After being hoisted by the crane, Prothit cried and hugged a fireman. He remembers the firemen to be very calm and composed. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossai

A trial by fire: How Prothit survived the Bailey Road blaze

23h | Panorama
The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New 7 State Ministers and responsibilities

New 7 State Ministers and responsibilities

53m | Videos
Is it possible to prevent accidents by sending a notice?

Is it possible to prevent accidents by sending a notice?

38m | Videos
How Bancassurance will benefit bank customers

How Bancassurance will benefit bank customers

1h | Videos
Family's Italian dream dies with fire that killed all 5 members

Family's Italian dream dies with fire that killed all 5 members

5h | Videos