Bata Shoe incurs loss in July-Sept quarter

Bata Shoe Company Bangladesh incurred a loss of Tk1.62 crore in the July-September quarter of 2023.

Besides, the company's revenue also fell by 13% to Tk187 crore in the quarter compared to the previous year.

However, in the first nine months of this year, its revenue grew by 1.34% to Tk754 crore and net profit jumped over 55% to Tk42 crore than the previous year at the same time.

The multinational shoe company also declared a 330% interim cash dividend to its shareholders for the first three quarters of this year.