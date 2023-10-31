Bata Shoe incurs loss in July-Sept quarter

Stocks

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 08:21 pm

Related News

Bata Shoe incurs loss in July-Sept quarter

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 08:21 pm
Bata Shoe incurs loss in July-Sept quarter

Bata Shoe Company Bangladesh incurred a loss of Tk1.62 crore in the July-September quarter of 2023.

Besides, the company's revenue also fell by 13% to Tk187 crore in the quarter compared to the previous year.

However, in the first nine months of this year, its revenue grew by 1.34% to Tk754 crore and net profit jumped over 55% to Tk42 crore than the previous year at the same time.

The multinational shoe company also declared a 330% interim cash dividend to its shareholders for the first three quarters of this year.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bata / Bangladesh / Stock

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

How to choose the ideal window style for your home?

8h | Habitat
The cafeteria, adorned with vibrant greenery, seamlessly merges the essence of rural Bangla with urban infrastructure. Photo: Awal Sheikh

Reviving tradition: Khulna University's unique cafeteria canopy made from Nipa Palm

8h | Habitat
A noose around the global rice market. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

India is pushing the world toward another rice crisis

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Are Backpack and Air Bringr still in the game?

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Income-earnings, " To slay the slain " strike-blockade!

Income-earnings, " To slay the slain " strike-blockade!

2h | TBS Economy
Messi's 8th Ballon D'OR

Messi's 8th Ballon D'OR

1h | TBS SPORTS
No one inside Israel trusts Netanyahu!

No one inside Israel trusts Netanyahu!

3h | TBS World
How powerful is hamas's armed wing the Qassam Brigades?

How powerful is hamas's armed wing the Qassam Brigades?

8h | TBS World