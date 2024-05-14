Bata Shoe sees 35% profit surge in Jan-Mar

Stocks

TBS Report
14 May, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 11:19 am

Related News

Bata Shoe sees 35% profit surge in Jan-Mar

TBS Report
14 May, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 11:19 am
Bata Shoe sees 35% profit surge in Jan-Mar

Bata Shoe Company Bangladesh Limited reported a 35% increase in profit for the January-March quarter this year compared to the same period last year.

According to its statement filed with the Dhaka Stock Exchange, the company posted earnings per share of Tk13.42 for the first quarter, up from Tk9.96 a year ago.

The company attributed the significant profit increase to revenue growth driven by Eid businesses, school, winter seasons, and other promotional activities.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

As of the first 30 minutes of trading today (14 May), its shares were priced at Tk955.10, marking a 0.89% decline from the previous year.

 

 

 

Top News

Bata

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

2h | Panorama
The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

1d | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

1d | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

Now | Videos
What is ROBUST AI?

What is ROBUST AI?

52m | Videos
Hybrid bitter gourd farming increases in Mymensingh region

Hybrid bitter gourd farming increases in Mymensingh region

2h | Videos
Banks' profits swell on interest, T-bond income

Banks' profits swell on interest, T-bond income

3h | Videos