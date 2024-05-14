Bata Shoe sees 35% profit surge in Jan-Mar

Bata Shoe Company Bangladesh Limited reported a 35% increase in profit for the January-March quarter this year compared to the same period last year.

According to its statement filed with the Dhaka Stock Exchange, the company posted earnings per share of Tk13.42 for the first quarter, up from Tk9.96 a year ago.

The company attributed the significant profit increase to revenue growth driven by Eid businesses, school, winter seasons, and other promotional activities.

As of the first 30 minutes of trading today (14 May), its shares were priced at Tk955.10, marking a 0.89% decline from the previous year.