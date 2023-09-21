Bata Group celebrates Founder's Day: A global day to remember and to give back

Bata Group celebrates Founder&#039;s Day: A global day to remember and to give back

Bata Group, the renowned footwear brand with a rich heritage, is excited to announce the celebration of its Founder's Day on Thursday (21 September), according to a press release.

This global event commemorates the remarkable journey of Bata and brings together employees, customers, and communities worldwide to unite in the spirit of togetherness. Founder's Day holds immense significance for Bata as it marks the anniversary of the company's establishment back in 1894.

To commemorate this event, Bata Children's Program (BCP)'s chairman, Ms. Monica Pignal Bata, visited Bangladesh for the first time. She visited the BCP School to witness the impact of the Bata Children's Program in Children's lives. To accompany her, the Managing Director of Bata Bangladesh, Mr. Debabrata Mukherjee, and Higher officials of Bata Bangladesh were present.

On this occasion, Bata is delighted to announce their global partnership with SOS Children's Villages International, the world's largest organization focused on ensuring that children and young people without parental care or at risk of losing it grow up with the care, relationships and support they need to become their strongest selves. This collaboration strengthens Bata's commitment to supporting and empowering young people.

At the core of Founder's Day lies one of Bata's key values, Improving Lives. Through Bata Children's Program (BCP), the company focuses on helping children reach their potential, in partnership with local people and institutions. Since 2011, the program has benefited more than 400'000 children in the community where the company operates.

Bata Children's Program (BCP) in Bangladesh has achieved significant milestones in enhancing the lives of underprivileged children over the years. Currently, BCP has been in partnership with Ashraf Textile Mills High School since 2019, where they have accomplished several noteworthy feats. These accomplishments include school renovation, conducting life-skills mentoring sessions, and building awareness on Menstrual Hygiene to these children. Furthermore, these efforts have resulted in a reduced dropout rate, an increased number of students achieving GPA-5 in the SSC Examination, and an expansion of sports, arts, and cultural activities for the physical and mental well-being of children.

