BAT Bangladesh recognised as top employer in 2023

26 January, 2023, 06:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Top Employers Institute has certified Bat Bangladesh as a top employer in 2023 in the global and Asia Pacific region categories for establishing and ensuring best practices regarding employees' well-being, sustainability, and leadership.

For the fourth time, the institute has certified BAT Bangladesh as a top employer, making it the first company in the nation to receive this designation, reads a press release. 

Top Employers Institute is the global authority that recognises excellence in employer practices. Since its inception in 1991, the institute has assessed over 2,050 organisations across 121 countries for accelerating the impact of people strategies to enrich the world of work.

BAT Bangladesh has been assessed across multiple aspects, such as robust business and people strategy, career and growth opportunities, simplification, employee well-being and benefits, and employer branding. The company emphasises driving high performance, developing the next generation of leaders, valuing the diversity of its employees, and creating an engaging culture where individuals and teams can be successful.

Saad Jashim, head of Human Resources, BAT Bangladesh, said, "Our focus has always been on driving high performance and developing our next generation of leaders by valuing their diverse strengths and creating a culture of inclusion and well-being."

BAT Bangladesh believes in empowering people's diverse strengths, mobilising them to grow in the organisation, and prioritising people and their growth over anything else. Some of its notable HR practices are reflected in having a digitised and simplified way of working, making the talent acquisition and onboarding processes smooth for employees. It also focuses on ensuring a constant learning curve for its employees through various training programs and providing access to online learning platforms. In addition, BAT Bangladesh continues to emphasise diversity and inclusion in its various programs and initiatives, with a growing focus on environmental, social, and governance practices for a better tomorrow.

 

