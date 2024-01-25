BAPLC delegation made a courtesy call on BSEC chairman

25 January, 2024, 03:15 pm
A delegation from BAPLC, led by its President Rupali Haque Chowdhury met with Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman, BSEC on Sunday, January 21, 2024. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Companies (BAPLC) met with the Chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam. 

The meeting, held at the Securities Exchange Bhaban in Agargaon, Dhaka, included discussions on crucial reforms needed in the capital market, reads a press release.

Commissioners of BSEC Dr. Md. Mizanur Rahman, Md. Abdul Halim and  Dr. Rumana Islam were also present at the meeting. 

Besides exchanging greetings from both sides, BAPLC discussed some issues that emerged recently that need to be modified, amended and relaxed for the greater interest of the Listed Companies, ease of doing business as well as the country's Capital Market. 

Apart from the specific points, the delegation also discussed on the various aspects of the capital market and the country's economy.

The BAPLC delegation has also expressed its eagerness to jointly work with the Commission and is willing to provide significant support for the development of the Capital Market. 

Syed M. Altaf Hussain, Vice President, BAPLC, Executive Committee Members Abdullah Al Mahmud, Syed Farhad Ahmed, Md. Kyser Hamid, Shahriar Ahmed, Monzur Kadir Shafi, Zeyad Rahman, Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun, Md Sharif Hasan, Manir Hossain, Muhammad Aminur Rahman, Md Noor Hossain Khan, among the representatives from member companies Yasir Azam, CEO of Grameenphone Ltd, CEO of Lafarge Holcim Iqbal Chowdhury and BAPLC Secretary General Md Amzad Hossain were also present at the meeting.
 

