BSEC to be more stringent to ensure governance: Chairman

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) will be stringent to ensure governance in the companies and intermediaries listed in the stock market, its chairman said on Tuesday.

The commission has started getting stricter on ensuring governance starting from December and its impact has been observed, Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam also said. "We will be tougher after the upcoming national elections."

The BSEC chairman made the remarks while speaking as chief guest at a Best Reporting Award ceremony organised by the Capital Market Journalists' Forum (CMJF) and Capital Market Stabilisation Fund (CMSF) at the Dhaka Club on Tuesday night.

The CMJF and the CMSF jointly awarded journalists working on the capital market.

Prothom Alo's senior reporter Fakhrul Islam Harun received the award in the print media category, Golam Mainul Ahsan of Banglavision received the award in the electronic media category, and SM Zakir Hussain of Orthosongbad in the online category.

The BSEC chairman said not only in the capital market but also in the overall economy, the government has to face a tarnished image because of the activities of a few people. "But the end of that era has come."

He emphasised the need for constructive journalism to dispel rumours surrounding the capital market and sought the cooperation of journalists in the endeavour.

Professor Shibli mentioned that it is now easier to take action based on various reports from journalists. "After any information comes to the media, we verify the information before taking action. However, not all actions may be disclosed. Nevertheless, the information published in the media is assisting the commission."

BSEC Commissioner Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, CMSF Chairman Md Nojibur Rahman, National Press Club General Secretary and board member of CMSF Shyamal Dutta, CMFJ President Ziaur Rahman were also present on the occasion.