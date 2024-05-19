Bank Asia wins IFC's 'Best Trade Partner Bank in South Asia' award

Bank Asia PLC has been honored with the distinguished title of "Best Trade Partner Bank in South Asia" at the International Finance Corporation (IFC)'s - Global Trade Partners Meeting, event. Along with Bank Asia some other globally recognized banks were also on the list of awardees.

The award was handed over by IFC representative to Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bank Asia, reads a press release.

Romo Rouf Chowdhury, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Sohail R K Hussain, Managing Director of the bank were also present among others at the award presentation ceremony.

This prestigious award stands as a recognition of Bank Asia's enduring commitment to excellence and a testament of its unmatched capabilities among South Asian banks in fostering seamless trade transactions and driving economic growth across the world.