Bank Asia holds certificate awarding ceremony of 61st foundation training course

29 May, 2024, 06:40 pm
Bank Asia holds certificate awarding ceremony of 61st foundation training course

29 May, 2024, 06:40 pm
Bank Asia PLC has organised a certificate awarding ceremony of the 61st Foundation Training Course for its officers.

Shafiuzzaman, managing director (CC) of the bank, awarded the certificates among the participants in the concluding ceremony of the training course as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Alkona K Choudhuri, senior executive vice president and chief human resource officer of the bank and M Esamul Arephin, senior vice president and head of Bank Asia Institute for Training and Development (BAITD) were present in the programme, which was held at BAITD, Dhaka on 28 May.
 

