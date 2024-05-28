Bank Asia wins 'Best climate focus bank in Bangladesh' award

Press Release
28 May, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 09:57 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bank Asia PLC., has been honoured with the title of "Best Climate Focus Bank in Bangladesh" for its outstanding sustainability rating by Bangladesh Bank in the years 2020 and 2021.

Mr. Tahmidur Rashid, Senior Executive Vice President of Bank Asia, received the award from the German Ambassador in Bangladesh Mr. Achim Troster at the 24th National Renewable Energy Conference and Green Expo-2024, held at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban in the University of Dhaka on May 23, 2024.

The Swedish Ambassador in Bangladesh Mr. Alex Berg Von Linde, former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr. Atiur Rahman and Pro-Vice Chancellor (Education) of the University of Dhaka Dr. Sitesh Chandra Bachar among others, were present in the program. The program was jointly organized by the Dhaka University Institute of Energy and the Greentech Foundation, with support from USAID, SREDA, IDCOL and BSREA.

The award is a testament to Bank Asia's unwavering commitment to advancing sustainability efforts, emphasizing ethical practices and strengthening green financial initiatives.

 

