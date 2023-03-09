Bank Asia signs Remittance Disbursement Agreement with Nagad

Corporates

TBS Report
09 March, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 09:46 am

Related News

Bank Asia signs Remittance Disbursement Agreement with Nagad

TBS Report
09 March, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 09:46 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bank Asia Limited signed an agreement with Nagad on 7 March for facilitating cross-border remittance services to Bangladeshi nationals residing abroad by using Mobile Financial Services, Nagad.

Mr Adil Chowdhury, President and Managing Director, Bank Asia, Mr SM Iqbal Hossain, Deputy Managing Director of the bank and Mr Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Nagad, signed the agreement on behalf of their organizations at Bank Asia Tower, Kawran Bazar, a press release reads.

Under the agreement, Nagad will facilitate inward remittance transactions by disbursing the money in electronic form to the end customers' wallet account from the partner exchange house/MTOs/banks of Bank Asia Ltd.

"Through this partnership, 7.50 crore beneficiaries will be able to receive money to their wallet directly, 24/7 and able to withdraw the money from two lac plus Nagad payout locations around the country." Said Mr Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Nagad.

Mr ANM Mahfuz, Additional Managing Director, Mr Md Sazzad Hossain, Mr Alamgir Hosssain, Deputy Managing Directors, Mr Md Zia Arfin, Head of International Division, Mr Golam Gaffar Imtiaz Chowdhury, Head of Foreign Remittance Department of Bank Asia and Mr Mohammad Aminul Haque, Executive Director; Mr Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, Chief Commercial Officer; Mr Mohammad Ziaul Haque, Head of Remittance Operation of Nagad were present on the occasion.

Bank Asia / Nagad / agreement / remittance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emergency workers and rescue teams at the five-storey building in Dhaka&#039;s Gulistan where a blast killed at least 19 and injured scores on Tuesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

When hope and dreams go up in flames

1h | Panorama
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

1d | Panorama
The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

2d | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

15h | TBS Stories
Can women do everything?

Can women do everything?

17h | TBS Stories
Roman era statue resembling Sphinx found

Roman era statue resembling Sphinx found

14h | TBS World
18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

23h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

3
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters