Bank Asia signs Remittance Disbursement Agreement with Nagad

Bank Asia Limited signed an agreement with Nagad on 7 March for facilitating cross-border remittance services to Bangladeshi nationals residing abroad by using Mobile Financial Services, Nagad.

Mr Adil Chowdhury, President and Managing Director, Bank Asia, Mr SM Iqbal Hossain, Deputy Managing Director of the bank and Mr Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Nagad, signed the agreement on behalf of their organizations at Bank Asia Tower, Kawran Bazar, a press release reads.

Under the agreement, Nagad will facilitate inward remittance transactions by disbursing the money in electronic form to the end customers' wallet account from the partner exchange house/MTOs/banks of Bank Asia Ltd.

"Through this partnership, 7.50 crore beneficiaries will be able to receive money to their wallet directly, 24/7 and able to withdraw the money from two lac plus Nagad payout locations around the country." Said Mr Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Nagad.

Mr ANM Mahfuz, Additional Managing Director, Mr Md Sazzad Hossain, Mr Alamgir Hosssain, Deputy Managing Directors, Mr Md Zia Arfin, Head of International Division, Mr Golam Gaffar Imtiaz Chowdhury, Head of Foreign Remittance Department of Bank Asia and Mr Mohammad Aminul Haque, Executive Director; Mr Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, Chief Commercial Officer; Mr Mohammad Ziaul Haque, Head of Remittance Operation of Nagad were present on the occasion.