Bank Asia, International Finance Corporation ink agreement for advisory services on risk management & credit underwriting

Bank Asia Limited on Wednesday (20 July) has signed an agreement with International Finance Corporation (IFC) – a member of World Bank Group – for advisory services on "risk management & credit underwriting".

Md Arfan Ali, president and managing director of Bank Asia Ltd and Nuzhat Anwar, senior country officer of IFC, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in a ceremony held at Rangs Tower in the capital, reads a press release.

Partha Guha Thakurta, senior operations officer, IFC; Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, deputy managing director; Tahmidur Rashid, senior executive vice president & head of Credit Risk Management; Mohammed Rashidul Kabir Rajib, senior vice president & chief risk officer, along with other senior officials of Bank Asia Ltd, were present in the programme.