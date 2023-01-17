Bank Asia inks deal with Tech One Global for e-archiving of account opening forms

Bank Asia Limited has signed a Service Level Agreement (SLA) with Tech One Global (Pvt.) Limited for e-archiving of account opening forms through Document Management System (DMS).

In presence of Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, Deputy Managing Director of Bank Asia, Hossain Ahmad, SEVP & Chief Information Officer of the bank and Selvi Jayaraman, General Manager of Tech One Global (Pvt.) Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Among others, Md Saiful Islam, Chief Technology Officer, Subir Kumar Chowdhury, FVP & Head of Branch Operations Division of Bank Asia and Syed Syfee, Sr Account Manager of Tech One Global (Pvt) Limited were present at the signing ceremony held at the Bank's Corporate Office (Rangs Tower) at Purana Paltan in Dhaka on Tuesday (17 January).

Under the new system, customer service of Bank Asia will be faster as well as documents will be safe.