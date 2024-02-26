Banglalink provides country's fastest internet

26 February, 2024
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Banglalink, the country's innovative digital operator, has announced that it has won the Ookla® Speedtest Award™ for the "Fastest Mobile Network" in Bangladesh, a distinction maintained consistently over the past four years.

This recognition underscores Banglalink's unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled network performance and reliability. Banglalink secured the top spot in Ookla's Speedtest Report for Q3-Q4 2023, achieving an impressive Speed Score™ of 32.65 Mbps, making this win 8th time in a row. 

Drawing from daily results gathered through the Ookla Speedtest® app each day, it gives the most accurate and comprehensive view of worldwide network performance, quality, and accessibility.

Reflecting on this achievement, Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink, said, "Our steadfast commitment to a customer-centric ethos is demonstrated through the delivery of the nation's fastest internet. We have undertaken a significant expansion, doubling our network reach, to empower our customers with unparalleled connectivity. By unleashing the power of the fastest internet, Banglalink is actively paving the way for a Smart Bangladesh, setting the industry standard for internet excellence."

"After conducting an in-depth analysis of consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest, Banglalink has been named the Fastest Mobile Network in Bangladesh by Ookla's Speedtest Awards, making this win 8th time in a row," said Stephen Bye, president and CEO of Ookla, a division of Ziff Davis. 

"This award is given to mobile network operators that demonstrate exceptional speed and performance in comparison to other major mobile networks in the market for Q3-Q4 2023. We are thrilled to acknowledge Banglalink for this achievement, which is the result of their unwavering focus on delivering a superior network experience to their customers, Stephen added. 

This accomplishment is particularly significant for its growing subscriber base of 43 million and a network supported by 16,000+ towers spread across the nation, featuring the highest spectrum allocation per customer in the industry.

