Banglalink, bKash join forces for nationwide digital adaptation

Banglalink has teamed up with bKash to introduce an array of innovative digital services aimed at enhancing connectivity.

The recent collaboration between the two organisatons integrates a convenient one-click payment option within the MyBL Super App, introducing bKash as the Preferred Payment Method.

The strategic alliance seeks to accelerate digital adoption among customers, facilitating seamless connectivity by enabling swift and effortless payments through bKash with a simple tap within the MyBL app, reads a press release.

Banglalink CEO Erik Aas and bKash CEO Kamal Quadir inaugurated the new service at a formal launch event held at the Banglalink Head Office in Dhaka.

Distinguished officials from both organisations, including Chief Commercial Officer of Banglalink Upanga Dutta, and Chief Commercial Officer of bKash Ali Ahmmed graced the occasion.

This integration promises a streamlined digital lifestyle for customers, ensuring hassle-free, convenient, and secure payments with just a single tap.

Once bKash is set as the preferred payment method, customers can bypass the need for OTP/PIN input for each transaction, enabling payments with a simple digital consent tap from their bKash account.

Banglalink CEO Erik Aas expressed the company's commitment to enhancing customer experiences through innovation, stating, "Banglalink is dedicated to simplifying and improving our customers' lives. Our collaboration with bKash introduces a one-click payment solution on the MyBL Super App, enhancing convenience for our valued customers using bKash and elevating their digital experience."

bKash CEO Kamal Quadir highlighted the need for innovative solutions in today's digital landscape, emphasising the one-click payment solution's aim to simplify the lives of millions of customers.

Kamal Quadir noted that this integration would pave the way for more customer-centric services, offering convenience and freedom in their digital lifestyles.

The Banglalink-bKash partnership, established in 2012, has resulted in a diverse range of digital solutions.

Notably, the 'Amar offer' feature on the bKash app caters to Banglalink customers, providing personalized offers tailored to their usage requirements.

Additionally, the Auto Recharge option on bKash facilitates automatic mobile recharge from the bKash wallet when balances or credit limits run low.