Who stood victorious in second phase of Upazila Parishad polls?

A number of ruling party members were elected in the post of upazila chairman, vice chairman and women vice chairman in the second phase of the election that took place in 156 Upazila Parishads of 63 districts.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal expressed dissatisfaction over the voter turnout as it was the lowest in the last 15 years, with only 30% of votes cast.

So, who stood victorious?

Brahmanbaria upazila polls: Swapan elected in Kasba, Monir in Akhaura

Saidur Rahman Swapan was elected as the chairman of Kasba Upazila Parishad of Brahmanbaria and Md Monir Hossain in Akhaura Upazila Parishad.

Returning officer Md Saiful Islam announced the result last night.

Swapan contested bagged 85, 930 votes while Md Rashedul Kawsar Bhuiyan bagged second highest votes, 39, 957.

Monir got 28, 309 votes under the horse symbol while his closest rival Murad Hossain Bhuiyan got 14, 573 votes.

Earlier on Tuesday, the polling was held in 129 centres of both upazilas from 8:00 am, ending at 4:00 pm. A total of six candidates contested for the post of chairman in Kasba and Akhaura.

Barishal upazila polls: Dipu elected in Hijla, Khasru in Muladi

Altaf Mahmud Dipu, the joint general secretary of the local Awami League (AL), has been elected as the chairman of Barishal's Hijla upazila. He secured 25,258 votes with the Horse symbol, while his closest competitor, Nazrul Islam Raju Dhali, secured 22,662 votes with the 'Shrimp' symbol.

Saidul Islam Sahin has been elected as Vice Chairman in this upazila, and Selina Islam Tuhin has won the Vice Chairman position for women.

In the district's Muladi upazila, Zahir Uddin Khasru, the organisational secretary of the Jubo League's central committee, won the chairman's position with 33,037 votes using the 'Inkpot and Pen' symbol.

His nearest rival, Tariqul Hasan Khan Mithu from the local Awami League, received 26,993 votes with the 'Pineapple' symbol.

In Muladi, Anwar Talukdar was elected vice chairman, and Maksuda Akhtar Shova was elected vice chairman for women.

Returning Officer and Additional District Administrator of Barishal Mondip Gharai unofficially announced the winners of the upazila elections around midnight after the vote counting was concluded.

Sylhet upazila polls: AL leaders won in two upazilas, expelled BNP leader won in the other

In Sylhet, Awami League leaders won in two of the three upazilas and a recently expelled BNP leader won in the other, said Sylhet District Senior Election Officer Mohammad Zillur Rahman quoting the returning officers of each upazila.

In Companiganj, deputy office manager of the district Awami League Mazir Uddin defeated the current chairman and organisational secretary of the upazila Awami League Shamim Ahmed.

He received 28,718 votes in the pineapple symbol while Shamim got 21,911 votes in the motorcycle symbol.

In Jaintiapur upazila, upazila Awami League General Secretary Liaquat Ali has been elected chairman by getting 37,005 votes. His closest rival Abdul Ghaffar Chowdhury, an expatriate from the United States, got 23,956 votes in the cup-saucer symbol.

In Goainghat Upazila, Shah Al Swapon, an expelled leader (treasurer) of district BNP has defeated Farooq Ahmed, the current chairman and member of district Awami League advisory council. He bagged 45,067 votes in horse symbol while Farooq Ahmed got 26,770 votes in motorcycle symbol.

Sylhet District Senior Election Officer Mohammad Zillur Rahman said polling in Sylhet was completed without any untoward incident. At least 14 people were arrested and fined in three upazilas on charges of fake voting, he added.