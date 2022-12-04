Bangladesh Finance wins ICAB Award

TBS Report
04 December, 2022, 09:10 pm
04 December, 2022, 09:10 pm

Bangladesh Finance has achieved the 22nd ICAB National Awards for publishing the best financial report in 2021.

The institution secured the second position under the category of financial service sector, reads a press release.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the award to Bangladesh Finance's Chairman of the audit committee and independent director Roknuzzaman and Managing Director and Ehief Executive Officer Kaiser Hamid at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka, on Saturday (3 December).

IDLC Finance Limited secured the first award in the financial service sector and the third prize went to IPDC.

