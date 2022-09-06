Bangladesh Bank pens deal with National Housing Finance for disbursement of term loans

Bangladesh Bank signed an agreement with National Housing Finance and Investments Limited (NHFIL) on 24 August to provide benefits to customers through a refinancing programme.

The programme is titled Refinance Scheme against Term Loans to Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium (CMSME) sector, reads a press release.

In the presence of Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar, Managing Director of National Housing Finance and Investments Limited Md. Mohammad Shamsul Islam and Director of SME and Special Programs Department of Bangladesh Bank Md. Zaker Hussain signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abu Farah Md Nasser as a special guest, Executive Directors Sirajul Islam, Obaidul Haque and other officials were also present at the event.