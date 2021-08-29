BanglaCAT rewards fully vaccinated employees

Bangla Trac Limited, authorized dealer of Caterpillar Inc. USA in Bangladesh with the brand name of BanglaCAT, has decided to reward its fully vaccinated employees.

BanglaCAT has taken the initiative to encourage the remaining unvaccinated or partially-vaccinated employees and their respective families to register and get fully vaccinated as soon as possible, said a press release.

BanglaCAT also claimes to be steadfast and determined about establishing and maintaining all the safety protocols in order to keep its premises and workforce secured