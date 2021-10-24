Seven day long Construction Machinery Expo kicks off

Construction Machinery Expo 2021 kicked off on Sunday at the Rental Yard of BanglaCAT in Pubail, Gazipur - the largest yard of heavy construction equipment and machines in Bangladesh.

BanglaCAT, the authorised dealer of Caterpillar Inc USA in Bangladesh, is hosting the expo, said a press release.

The 7-day long expo will be open from 10 AM to 6 PM for the visitors, and will also offer live demonstration with trial facility.

"This is going to be a mega event for big machines! So, we are cordially welcoming everyone to experience the drive of our very own earthmoving machines and heavy construction equipment, when reliability meets affordability. The most demanding brand in the segment of earthmoving machines and heavy construction equipment, Caterpillar, are getting offered at the most economical and affordable price range in the expo, so it is an exclusive opportunity for concerned industry. Come to our yard, inspect the machines, stay for the experience, and own the best deal," Bangla Trac Limited said in a media statement.