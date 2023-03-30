Arla Foods Bangladesh initiates campaign to prevent cervical cancer

Arla Foods Bangladesh, the local subsidiary of European dairy cooperative Arla Foods, has recently initiated a campaign on safety from cervical cancer among its female employees as they will receive cervical cancer vaccination.

This initiative was part of a 2-day health camp to provide free medical check-ups and consultations with doctors and dentists to all employees. Employees were able to consult with doctors and specialists on a range of health issues such as general health check-ups, skin problems, respiratory problems, and digestive issues. The health camp also provided free dental check-ups and consultations with dentists to address any dental concerns.

Managing Director of Arla Foods Bangladesh Peter Hallberg commented, "We at Arla, as a part of our culture, believe that our colleagues should feel safe both physically and mentally. While we continuously work towards ensuring mental wellbeing, this should be one of many physical wellbeing initiatives to come."

According to International Agency for Research on Cancer, more than 50 million Bangladeshi women are at risk of developing cervical cancer, and 17,686 new cases and 10,362 deaths occur annually. Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women worldwide, with approximately 70% of cases involving infection with human papillomavirus (HPV) genotypes 16 and 18.

Getting vaccinated can prevent up to 90% of cervical cancers caused by certain types of HPV. The HPV vaccine has been extensively studied and is safe and effective in preventing HPV infections and related diseases.

In 2017, the Bangladesh Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), with technical support from the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), released the "National Strategy for Cervical Cancer Prevention and Control".