Cervical cancer awareness rally held at Eden Women's College

An awareness rally and discussion session on "Cervical Cancer Prevention" were held today at Eden Women's College in collaboration with Anwar Khan Modern Medical College Hospital's Gynecology and Obstetrics department.

The event marked the observance of 'Cervical Cancer Prevention Awareness' month, reads a press release.

"Cervical cancer is a fatal disease. Every year, an average of 12 thousand women are affected by cervical cancer. When this disease is detected early, it can be prevented through treatment. This disease can be completely eliminated through HPV vaccination. Awareness must be created everywhere to eliminate this disease," said a speaker.

In the morning, under the leadership of Professor Ferdousi Begum, Principal of Eden Women's College, a rally was held at the college premises with the participation of numerous students and teachers from every department.

Following the rally, a discussion session was organized in the college auditorium. Professor Mahfuza Khanam, a Senate member of Dhaka University, attended the event as the chief guest.

Presentations on the dangers of cervical cancer and prevention methods were given by former students of Eden College and the head of the Gynecology and Obstetrics department at Anwar Khan Modern Medical College Hospital, Dr Sehrin F Siddika.

The event was chaired by Professor Ferdousi Begum, Principal of Eden Women's College.

Professor Ferdousi Begum, Principal of Eden Women's College, said, "January has been declared as 'Cervical Cancer Prevention Awareness Month' by the WHO. We have taken the initiative to spread awareness about the dangers and prevention of this disease among the students. If we all try together and become aware, the incidence and mortality rate of this disease will decrease significantly."

Dr. Sehrin F. Siddika, leading the Gynecology and Obstetrics department at Anwar Khan Modern Medical College Hospital, said, "Ensuring the health and well-being of every woman is a collective responsibility, requiring collaboration between individuals and the health authorities. We now know about the dangers of Cervical Cancer. Those at risk among us need to be screened quickly and measures need to be taken for those affected."

Special guests at the discussion session included specialist physician Professor Dr Raushon Ara Begum, Professor Dr Kohinoor Begum, Professor Dr Sabera Khatun, and Professor Dr Ferdousi Begum. In addition, former Principals of Dhaka College, Dr Ayesha Begum, Eden Women's College, Professor Supriya Bhattacharya, and Vice Principal of Eden Women's College, Professor Sufia Aktar, spoke as honoured guests.

The rally and discussion session were organised with the cooperation of Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Homaira Fatema Anannya, Senior Brand Manager (SSD) of Incepta, was present at the discussion session.

