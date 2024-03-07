Experts for raising awareness on uses of LPG

Experts at a seminar called for increasing social awareness on safety measures of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Addressing the seminar, they said that companies have to come forward to reduce wrong message about cylinder usage.

They were addressing the seminar on "LPG Industry: Compliance Safety and Risk Management" at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) auditorium in the city, said a press release today (7 March).

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun attended the seminar as the chief guest.

Humayun said the use of LPG across the country is increasing. Thus, skilled manpower is essential for ensuring safety, he added.

Among others, IEB President Md Abdus Sabur, MP, was present on the occasion.