Anwar-ul Alam re-elected as BCI president

The BCI has elected its board of directors for the next two years, naming Evince Group Chairman Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury as the president.

BCI election board Chairman Abdul Haque Chairman declared the result on Saturday (14 January), reads a press release.

Priti Chakraborty, chairman of Universal Medical College & Hospital Ltd and director of FBCCI, and Mohammed Younus, managing director of Younus Group and chairman of Shahjalal Islami Bank, have been elected as the vice-president.

The newly elected board of directors on Saturday took over the office for the term of 2023-2025.

Anwar-ul Alam said, the newly elected committee will take proper initiatives for the development of CMSEs as well as generating new entrepreneurs.