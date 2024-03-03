Local industries facing tough challenges: BCI

Bangladesh

UNB
03 March, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 09:33 pm

Related News

Local industries facing tough challenges: BCI

UNB
03 March, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 09:33 pm
Chamber President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury during a meeting with State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu at his office in the Commerce Ministry on Sunday (3 March). Photo: UNB
Chamber President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury during a meeting with State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu at his office in the Commerce Ministry on Sunday (3 March). Photo: UNB

The industrial sector of the country is currently going through a challenging time, leaders of the Bangladesh Chamber of Industries have observed.

"Due to high inflation, the fall in demand drives a decline in sales and the industrial sector can utilise 60-70% of their capacity," said the chamber President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury during a meeting with State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu at his office in the Commerce Ministry on Sunday.

Leading a delegation of the industrial chamber at the meeting, chamber President Anwar further said low gas pressure, high interest rates on loans and lack of adequate support from the banking sector are creating troubles for them.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said banks are getting more interested in investing in bonds than in lending to the industrial sector due to the central bank's contractionary policy.

"As a result, there will be a liquidity crisis in the bank. New investment will not come in, and the unemployment rate will rise."

He said it is very important to keep existing local industries alive, urging the state minister that the cash flow of the country's industries should be normal.

Senior Vice President of the industrial chamber Preeti Chakraborty, Vice President Mohammad Yunus, and members of its Board of Directors – Shahidul Islam Niru, Delwar Hossain Raja, Abul Kalam Bhuiyan, and Senior Secretary of Commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh were present on the occasion.

Top News

BCI / State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu / Industries

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Tucson&#039;s sculpted body lines and bold design language undeniably makes it look straight out of a sci-fi movie. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Hyundai Tucson: Setting new standards for 'Made in Bangladesh' cars

11h | Wheels
Even some of his well-wishers often try to dissuade him from this “wild goose chase.” But TV journalist Shakil Hasan remains steadfast. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A lone journalist's struggle to bring his attackers to justice

14h | Panorama
The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Why 'structured killing' happens in disguise of fire accidents

2d | Panorama
Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shakib Al Hasan urges people to spend money on local products

Shakib Al Hasan urges people to spend money on local products

59m | Videos
Increased indirect tax hurts poverty reduction in Bangladesh

Increased indirect tax hurts poverty reduction in Bangladesh

1h | Videos
If Trump wins, where will China's economy stand?

If Trump wins, where will China's economy stand?

2h | Videos
Vegetable fields in Kushtia are occupied by tobacco

Vegetable fields in Kushtia are occupied by tobacco

3h | Videos