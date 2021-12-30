BCI holds 35th annual general meeting

Industry

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 10:07 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) held its 35th annual general meeting (AGM) at the Board Room of BCI in the capital on Thursday.

BCI President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury presided over the meeting, said a press release.

The meeting had an in-depth discussion on the fixed agenda, including the audited report for 2020–2021, and unanimously approved it.

Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury stressed the importance of building up skilled manpower by giving training to those educated but unemployed. He mentioned that he already talked to the SME Chairman in this regard.

"We will try to take the initiative to sign a tripartite agreement with Bangladesh Technical Education Board with a view to developing new small and cottage industrial entrepreneurs across the country," added Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury.

He expressed his expectation that, by 2030, the poverty level in the country would come down to zero. At the same time, by 2041, the country will be a developed one.

The BCI president urged all of the directors and members to work unitedly for rapid industrialisation, keeping pace with the 4th industrial revolution.

Two former presidents of the board, AM Subid Ali and AK Azad, BCI directors and members, were also present in the meeting.

