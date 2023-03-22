BCI proposes raising VAT-free turnover limit to Tk4cr

Economy

TBS Report
22 March, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 10:34 pm

Related News

BCI proposes raising VAT-free turnover limit to Tk4cr

TBS Report
22 March, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 10:34 pm
BCI proposes raising VAT-free turnover limit to Tk4cr

The Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) has proposed to raise the VAT-free annual turnover ceiling to Tk4 crore from Tk3 crore for small businesses due to the hike in operation cost resulting from inflation.

"Gross profit is determined sector-wise which is not rational. Besides, decrease in gross profit or loss in businesses are not taken into account. Moreover, if sales drop in a year compared to the previous year, the tax authorities do not take that into account . These practices should be put to an end," said BCI President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury in the pre-budget discussion for FY24, organised by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) at Agargaon yesterday.

He said, "Turnover tax is levied even if the businesses suffer losses, which burdens organisations. As per Section 82C of the Income Tax Act, tax is deducted at source as the lowest tax. But later it is again taken up in assessment. We propose to treat tax at source as the final tax liability."

According to the BCI proposal, in case of acquiring assets, the provision of treating tax not deducted at source as income from other sources should be abolished.

They also proposed setting maximum 3% source tax on industrial raw material imports, exemption of VAT on all types of utilities in the micro, cottage and small industries, provision of bonded-warehouse facilities to sector-based export-oriented enterprises comprising small industries and women entrepreneurs, provision of a minimum five-year tax holiday for young industrial entrepreneurs and 10%-15% tax for them from the following years.

The BCI also proposed a 2.5% corporate tax cut, imposing 0.1% tax at source and 10% income tax for all export sectors, raising the tax-free income limit to Tk5 lakh for individuals, making the tax system completely digital, 10% tax on dividends and 2% tax concession for industrial establishments.

At the meeting, the Bangladesh Paper Mills Association (BPMA) has proposed a 5% duty at the supply stage, and withdrawal of other duties including the duty on self-copy paper.

The Bangladesh Marine Fisheries Association has demanded reducing import duty to 20% and corporate tax to 5%.

The Bangladesh LPG Autogas Station and Conversion Workshop Owners Association has proposed withdrawal of VAT attached to the selling price of autogas at the consumer level. Besides, the organisation wants duty-free import of raw materials, parts and machinery required for the production of LPG tanks.

Bangladesh Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (BAAPA) has proposed to reduce the income tax for the tourism sector and amusement parks from the existing 7.5% to 5%.

The Federation of Bangladesh Customs Clearing and Forwarding Agents' Association has proposed to rationalise tariff rates. They also demanded fixing a single duty rate for the goods which can be classified under multiple Harmonised System codes. 

Besides, they said the penalty rate for false declaration should be minimum Tk50,000 and the same procedure and duty rate should be implemented at all customs houses.

Apart from them, Kishoreganj Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Narsindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry participated in pre-budget discussions.

Top News

BCI / VAT-free turnover

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Collective efforts imperative to water security

Collective efforts imperative to water security

7h | Wellbeing
Photo: TBS

Confronting the global water crisis

12h | Panorama
Of 53,685 hectares of arable land in the Bhabodah area, 28,882 hectares were affected by waterlogging. Photo: Mumit M

3 decades on, a man-made waterlogging crisis lingers in Bhabadaha

12h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Desalinating the lives of our coastal population

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is Interpol red alert?

What is Interpol red alert?

3h | TBS Stories
Haaland is only 3 goals behind to set a record in the English league

Haaland is only 3 goals behind to set a record in the English league

1h | TBS SPORTS
‘‘Accelerating Change Decentralising the Conversation on Water Stewardship’’

‘‘Accelerating Change Decentralising the Conversation on Water Stewardship’’

7h | TBS Round Table
End of Ukraine war no closer after Putin, Xi talks

End of Ukraine war no closer after Putin, Xi talks

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

3
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

5
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar