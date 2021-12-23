BCI president pays courtesy call on German ambassador

A three-member delegation led by Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) Chairman Anwer-ul Alam Chowdhury paid a courtesy call on German Ambassador to Dhaka Achim Tröster on Thursday.

The two other delegation members are BCI Director KM Rifatuzzaman and Secretary General Dr Ardhendu Shekhar Roy.

While discussing various topics with the German ambassador, the BCI president said the cottage, micro and small industries is a very potential sector in the country but it has a shortage of skilled manpower.

As the national industries chamber, BCI thinks there is no alternative to creating skilled manpower to attain Vision-2041, and SDG goals, and graduate to a developing country from a least-developed one, he added.

Anwer-ul Alam expressed his hope to the German ambassador that BCI will be able to play an important role in addressing the shortage of skilled manpower in the country by providing training in the micro and small industries, light engineering, agro-processing along with other potential sectors.

To serve this purpose, BCI president shared his desire to bring in expert trainers from technically rich countries like Germany to create trainers in the country, who will later build skilled workers and managers across the country and help address the shortage of skilled manpower.

The German ambassador appreciated the initiatives of BCI and assured cooperation in bringing trainers to Bangladesh.